Westville Mayor promises Answers to Residents’ Questions on Pioneer Coal Soon

Tensions ran high Tuesday night following a last-minute procedure change at Westville Town Council. Many citizens were frustrated by Mayor Roger MacKay’s announcement that people

were only allowed to ask questions of council, not make presentations – as many had prepared. MacKay also said that answers to those questions would not be given right away. The main point of concern is the plan for Pioneer Coal to begin exploring a parcel of land near Cowan Street for a potential open pit mine. Questions asked of council ranged from whether there would be a study into possible health effects, to whether a business case was drawn up to look at potential revenues from a mine versus losses in the tax base due to a drop in property values. MacKay says answers to citizens’ questions could be ready soon.

MacKay says the process to decide whether to award exploration permission to Pioneer Coal is currently on hold until the town hires a new CAO, which will take some time.

Town council’s next meeting is set for July 29th.