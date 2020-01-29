Westville Mayor says REN taking a lead in Local Response to Northern Pulp Closure

While he hasn’t personally heard from residents regarding the shutdown of the Northern Pulp Mill, Westville’s mayor says the Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network, of which the town is a member, is taking the lead on the issue for the entire county.

Westville Mayor Lennie White said he knows members of the REN were involved in figuring out what the body can offer for those affected since the announcement of the shutdown.

White said the idea of people moving away from the area is real but he’s hoping the province’s transition initiatives will mitigate the impacts of the closure, which he said will be far and wide