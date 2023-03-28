Westville Moving Forward on Policy on the Building of Tiny Homes

Westville is working to be “Tiny Home” friendly. Council passed first reading of a policy on the building of tiny homes – houses ranging from 400 to 800 square feet.

The houses would have to be permanent structures, and follow building codes and regulations concerning foundations.

CAO Scott Weeres says there are about two dozen lots within the town that are too small to build conventially-sized houses, but are suitable for tiny homes. Councillor Bernie Murphy welcomes the idea of tiny homes, as he says it can be a very affordable option for first-time homebuyers.

Residents can get a copy of the draft policy and a map of the lots being considered for tiny homes at the Town Office and on the Westville town website.

Public input on the policy is welcomed before it goes to second reading at the next regular council meeting on April 24th.