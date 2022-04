The town of Westville is once again offering a tax break for low income residents.

Residents whose total family income in 2021 was less than $23,265 can apply for a $250 reduction in their 2021 property tax bill. The income limit was raised from $22,500 after applying the Consumer Price Index, which Statistics Canada says was 3.4 percent last year.

Applications for the Low Income Tax Exemption are available at the Westville town office.