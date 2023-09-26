Westville Passes First Ready of Marketing Levy Bylaw

Progress continues on establishing a three percent marketing levy by-law on hotel, motel and B&B room rates across Pictou County.

The town of Westville passed first reading of the by-law at last night’s meeting, with second reading scheduled in October. As Westville CAO Scott Weeres noted, the town currently has only one property – an Airbnb – that would fall under the by-law, but that the rate would be in solidarity with other municipalities.

New Glasgow, Trenton and Stellarton have already passed the by-law in their towns, to take effect January 1st.

The town of Pictou will hold second reading of their by-law in October, while the Municipality of Pictou County will debate first reading at their regular meeting next week