Westville Pilot Project to Join Pictou County Transit Fixed Route begins on Friday

The town of Westville’s pilot project for joining Pictou County Transit’s fixed route begins this Friday.

Mayor Lennie White noted at last night’s meeting of council that the pilot will be each of the five Fridays in September. One bus leaves the Westville Post Office at 9:30am, connecting to the Aberdeen Business Centre in New Glasgow where riders can then access the full Transit service. One bus will take riders back from the Aberdeen to the Westville Post Office at 2 pm.

While the service to and from Westville will be free, regular fares will apply for the rest of the Transit service. Mayor White says that council will be looking at the numbers at the end of the pilot project to determine whether or not to continue the service.