Westville planning Commercial District Improvement By-law

Westville will soon have a Commercial District Improvement By-law of its own. The by-law will allow businesses who either establish a new property, or expand and develop a current property, to phase in the rise in commercial taxes due to increased assessment over a period of ten years. Mayor Lennie White says the by-law is needed to keep pace with other municipalities in Pictou County who already have similar rules in place.

At last night’s meeting of Westville town council, Councillor Clarrie MacKinnon stressed that the by-law needs to be passed as soon as possible, as there are a couple of businesses looking to set up in town. With the final legal wording to be ironed out, First Reading of the by-law is expected to take place at a special meeting next Monday.