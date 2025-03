The town of Westville has made a small expansion to the plans for Megan’s Place, the accessible playground being built in honor of former councillor Megan Bragg.

Council voted to raise the maximum amount for the contract to build the playground by ten thousand dollars to $480,000. This is so that two more play structures can be included in the plans.

Mayor Lennie White says that the current timeline will see the grand opening take place in July, on the second anniversary of Bragg’s passing.