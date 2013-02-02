Westville receives a letter from New Glasgow’s Mayor on a New Agreement on the Sale of Water

The town of Westville has received a letter from New Glasgow’s mayor stating that they are developing a new agreement on the sale of water to the town.

In the letter, Mayor Nancy Dicks says the current agreement is “very dated and not reflective of the necessary requirements to align with our operating permit” issued by the provincial Department of Environment.

Both Council and Mayor Lennie White agreed to write back stating that it would be better to have the towns negotiate a new agreement rather than have one simply presented to council.