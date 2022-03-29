Westville Receives Report on the State of Sidewalks, Curbs and Gutters

The town of Westville has some work to do on its sidewalks. At last night’s monthly meeting of council, town engineer D. Oliver Browning presented a State of the Infrastructure Report on the town’s 20 kilometers of Asphalt & Concrete sidewalks, as well as its 26 kilometers of Concrete curbs and gutters.

The report shows that overall, the condition of Westville’s sidewalks are poor, while the curbs and gutters are rated fair. The report also says that most of the town’s sidewalks should be repaired or replaced within the short term, meaning less than five years. In fact, Browning recommended to council that the needed work should ideally be completed within the next two years.

Mayor Lennie White says the report, which ranks the areas most in need, is an invaluable tool for council.

The State of the Infrastructure Report on Sidewalks, Curb & Gutters will soon be available to read on the Town of Westville’s website.