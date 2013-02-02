Westville Residents invited to Provide Suggestions on Suitable Locations for a Long Term Care Home.

Residents of the town of Westville can put in their two cents on where to put a new long term care facility.

Town Council chambers will host a public meeting on Thursday at 6pm to get ideas from citizens on suitable locations for the new facility, to be built in the next couple of years.

Mayor Lennie White says that the province has the final say on where the facility will be built and who will operate it, but they are willing to hear recommendations from the town. White says he wants residents to be involved in the process.