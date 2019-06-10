Westville Roger MacKay Prepares for a Run at Federal Politics

A local mayor will run in the next federal election.

Westville Mayor Roger MacKay is the Central Nova Conservative candidate for the fall’s federal

election. MacKay, who’s been involved in municipal politics for the last 20 years, said he wanted to run for the Conservatives because he wants to ensure people have an opportunity to live, work, and raise a family in Central Nova.

He said there are far too many people moving away for work and he wants to help find a way for the area to retain its young people. With his experience in municipal politics, MacKay said he understands the needs of communities and the challenges they face when it comes to things like infrastructure and government red tape.

MacKay said he understands he will have to take a leave of absence from his post as mayor once the federal writ drops. Should he win, he’d have to resign as mayor