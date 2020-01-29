Westville seeking several local residents for its Audit Committee

Ideal candidates would be financially literate, have an understanding of the town’s economic, operating, and financial risks, and preferable be a member of a professional accounting association.

Westville Mayor Lennie White called it a relatively new initiative, noting they haven’t had resident representation on the committee before.

White said the audit committee looks at the overall finances of the town and makes sure everyone is happy with what they see. The deadline to submit a resume is 2 p.m. on February 28.