Westville seeks proposals for former Highland Consolidated Middle School Property

The town of Westville is putting out a request for proposals for the former Highland

Westville Mayor Lennie White (Town of Westville photo)

Consolidated Middle School property.

The building has been idle since the Chignecto Central Regional School Board opted to close it back in 2014, and ownership of the property has since reverted to the town.

At last night’s meeting of council, Mayor Lennie White said he’s not in favour of any particular plan at this time – he’ll wait to see what expressions of interest there are on the property. Interested parties have 45 days to respond to the request.