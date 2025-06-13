Westville signs Purchase and Sale Agreement with Nova Scotia Cooperative Council to Transfer the Former Highland Consolidated School Property

Last week, the Town of Westville signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Nova Scotia Cooperative Council to transfer the former Highland Consolidated School building and 3.2 acres of land to the council.

Westville Mayor Lennie White said town council and staff spoke with the cooperative council over the last two years about the transfer. He said the cooperative council is looking at setting up a minimum of 64 apartment units in the building plus a daycare centre with around 100 seats and potentially some retail spaces. White also noted a percentage of the units will be considered affordable housing units.

White noted engineering and architectural work will need to be done before the physical construction gets going. The mayor called it an exciting project for the town and the start of a major change in the area from a residential point of view.

The former school closed about 10 years ago and the facility was turned over to the town by the former school board.