Westville Special Election to be Held Today

There will be a Special Election in Westville today to fill a vacant town council seat.

Voters can cast ballots today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westville Gymnasium, 2042 Queen Street.

There are four candidates in the running; Danielle Fraser, Roger MacKay, Sarah MacKinnon and Emily Morrison.

The seat became vacant following the death of former councillor Meghan Bragg in July.