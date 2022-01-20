Westville to lose Both Banks This Year; One set to Close Friday

The Mayor of Westville said it’s disappointing to see the town lose both of its banks.

With RBC shutting its doors on Friday and Scotiabank announcing its Westville branch will close June 1, Mayor Lennie White said it’s obviously not something council wanted to hear, but, after discussions with both banks, he understands it was a corporate decision and a sign of the times. After asking about the possibility of the banks staying, White said both organizations more or less said it was a done deal and they will be moving on.

White said council will explore the possibility of other banks looking at setting up in town.