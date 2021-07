Like many other towns, Westville has approved the funding of an asset management plan.

The plan would examine not only the value of town assets such as sewer, curbs & sidewalks, streets, and other assets, but would also develop a prioritized timeline of what would need repair or replacement in the years ahead.

Developing the plan will cost $75,000 – $25,000 from the town, and the other $50,000 coming from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.