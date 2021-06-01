Westville Town Council Adopts Municipal Budget

The town of Westville passed their budgets for the new fiscal year, and have again kept tax rates unchanged. The operating budget for 2021-22 is $4.49 Million, with $727,000 in the capital

budget. Capital projects include four re-pavings, on Foxbrook Road, Drummond Road, North Main Street and Office Street. There is also money set aside for sidewalk work along South Main Street. The water utility budget is projected to run a small deficit on $1.046 Million in revenue, which will be covered by part of last year’s surplus. The tax rate in Westville remains at $2.08 per $100 of residential assessment, and $3.69 per $100 of commercial assessment.