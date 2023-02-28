Westville Town Council Agrees in Principle to Join the Pictou County Transit Authority

Westville has moved one step closer to public transit for its residents.

Town council voted to agree, in principle, to joining the Pictou County Transit Authority, which recently received money from the federal and provincial governments to buy more buses and to possibly expand their fixed-route service beyond New Glasgow & Stellarton.

Mayor Lennie White says the decision on whether to commit town money to the project will depend on the details.

Council also approved a motion to sponsor a new Scouting group in the town – town staff will soon draw up a facility-use agreement with the group.