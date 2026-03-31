Westville Town Council Approves Motion to Limit Bulk Water Sales

With development underway to build more homes in Westville, town council passed a motion limiting bulk water sales to conserve current supply.

Under the rules, new water service through a pipe greater than one inch in diameter would come before council for approval, and those who sell bulk water will be limited to no more than a 3-year rolling average of what has been sold in the past.

The town purchases up to 450,000 gallons per day from the town of New Glasgow, but is also searching for new water sources within town limits.