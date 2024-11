The new Westville town council passed second and final reading to re-zone two parcels of land along the Truro Road from Rural Residential to Residential Two Unit.

This will enable the land’s owner, Stone’s Superior Homes, to build two-unit dwellings on both parcels. Mayor Lennie White said that the company is planning further development in the area, and that once the next phase has been finalized, it will go to a public hearing and two readings before council just as the current re-zoning has.