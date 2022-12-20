Westville Town Council Approves Re-Zoning Two Properties

Westville town council voted to re-zone two parcels of land on Robinson Way from Rural Residential to Neighborhood Commercial.

The current owner of the property is looking to sell to a business that wants to operate on the land. At a public hearing before the vote, one resident presented his concern to council that the change could lead to high levels of noise and a surge in traffic in the area.

Mayor Lennie White and council said that the rezoning, if approved, would only be the first step in the process- the proposed owners would have to submit a site plan for the property, which would also go through a public hearing and be voted on by council.