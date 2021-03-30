Westville Town Council Approves Several Paving Projects Ahead of Budget

The town of Westville is giving itself a head start on some paving projects. At last night’s monthly meeting, council approved a patching budget of $110,000 for the coming year, as well as the budget for two Capital Paving projects: $178,000 + HST for an 867 metre stretch of Foxbrook Road, and $173,158 + HST for Drummond Road between the intersection with Foxbrook Road to Campbells Lane. While the full budget is expected to be passed next month, it was felt to approve these projects now in order to release tenders for the work in a timely manner.