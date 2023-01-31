Westville Town Council considers budget items

Westville Town Council has some budget matters to consider in the days ahead. at last night’s monthly meeting, council voted to continue its funding of the health-care recruitment & retention program Healthy Pictou County for the next five years.

Council also voted to fund a Public Works project to add an accessible hydration station to Acadia Park, subject to receiving 50 per cent of the costs through the Trans Canada Trail, which Public Works has applied for. And council voted to consider a contribution to capital funding of the new Pictou County SPCA facility in Stellarton as part of the coming year’s budget discussions.