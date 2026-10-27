Westville Town Council discuss Off-Road Vehicles at their Regular Meeting

A survey of Westville residents offered no clear answers on how council should deal with off-road vehicles on town streets.

At last night’s monthly meeting of council , the results of a survey concerning a possible bylaw to allow ATVs within town was discussed. 197 responses were collected, with only a slim majority favoring a new bylaw.

As to where four-wheelers should be allowed, less than half of respondents were in favor of allowing all streets to be used – most said they would want limited access or none at all .

Council decided that more information is needed, and so have instructed town staff to gather more public input, while also consulting with the provincial government to gauge interest on opening access to ATVs on provincial highways such as the 289.