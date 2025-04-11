Westville Town Council discusses Development of former Highland Consolidated School Property

The development of the former Highland Consolidated School property in Westville is one step closer to reality.

Last night, Westville town council held a special meeting to discuss the re-zoning of land around the site to a Consolidated Development District (CDD), as well as the development agreement for the school property itself. Designating the nearly 21-acre parcel of land as a CDD would streamline the process for future development agreements, as they would not have to go through separate re-zoning hearings.

The development agreement with the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council was for the school building itself and some of the surrounding land, which would see the building remade into multiple apartments and possible commercial space.

While both the re-zoning and the development agreement were approved by council, shovels won’t be going into the ground just yet – there’s still the formal transfer of the land to be made from the town to the Co-operative Council, as well as a 14-day period to allow any appeal of the town’s decisions to be filed.