Westville Town Council Gives First Reading to a By-Law that allows Alternative Voting including Possibly Electronic and Mail-in Ballots

Westville town council has gone through first reading of a new by-law to allow alternative voting, possibly including mail-in ballots and electronic voting.

The plan is to have the new rules finalized well before October’s municipal elections.

Citizens interested in the new by-law can find out about it at Town Hall, and can make suggestions ahead of the second reading next month.