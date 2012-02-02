Westville Town Council hears request about local cell tower

Town of Westville Mayor Lennie White said council recently heard a request from Shared Tower, a telecommunications company, looking to position a cell tower in the municipality.

Following Wednesday’s regular meeting of Westville Town Council, White said the matter will come back to council after due process from Shared Tower with regard to public engagement and following all federal rules, and council will then make a decision whether or not to proceed.

They mayor said there is no question that Westville lacks adequate cell and communication services in general. He said the location being discussed for the tower is on the same property where the Westville water tower sits, with White noting the location is on reasonably high ground and is as far out of the way of residential development as can be found in the town.

White said discussions will begin soon with staff and Shared Tower to work out the details of the rental arrangement with the town.