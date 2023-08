Westville town council’s monthly meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of councilor

Meghan Bragg, who passed away Monday morning following a brief battle with cancer.

Mayor Lennie White and her fellow councilors praised Bragg’s work for the town on many fronts. She was elected to council in October 2020.

Mayor White mentioned that memorial donations can be made on Bragg’s behalf to help establish an accessible park and playground in town