Westville Town Council size to Remain Unchanged When Municipal Elections are held Next year

There will be no change in the size of Westville Town Council.

The Utility and Review Board has accepted the town’s recommendation that its council should remain at four councillors elected at large.

The reasons the town gave for maintaining its status quo included only a small change its in population, a drop of 2.4 per cent since 2016; and Westville’s representation ratio per councillor is 885, which is only marginally above the average representation ratio for all towns in the province. The average for Nova Scotia is approximately 717 residents per councillor.

The 2021 census showed Westville had a population of 3,540.

A consultant reached out to the community with three options, maintain the status quo, revert to a ward system or reduce the size of council. The town did not receive comments or feedback from anyone attending the public consultation.

At the end of consultations, council unianimously supported its consultant’s position to maintain the number of councillors at four, elected at large.