Westville Town Council to add Committee of the Whole Meetings

The new Westville Town Council has decided to meet more often beginning in the new year.

Last night, council voted to reinstate the monthly Committee of the Whole meeting, to supplement their regular monthly council meetings. Mayor Lennie White says this is in keeping with the principles of the new statement of intent for Westville council.

Meetings of the Committee of the Whole will be on the third Monday of the month, starting in January. As with regular council meetings, they will be open to the public.