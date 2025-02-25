Westville urges Residents to Install new Water Meters

The town of Westville is urging residents who have not had their new water meters installed to get the work done soon.

Over three quarters of households have already changed over to enable more accurate and real-time readings. Westville CAO Scott Weeres stressed that the old meters aren’t compatible with the new system, and that if the free change-over is not done, it’s likely that water service will be cut off for homes without new meters.

Weeres also responded to concerns raised to him about radio waves the meters use to enable easy collection of readings, saying that the RF energy produced – only when transmitting readings – is hundreds of times less than the amount produced making a cellphone call.