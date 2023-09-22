Westville’s Alisha Griffin serving as Research Coordinator for New Glasgow Satellite Location for Families Overcoming Risk and Building Opportunities

A Westville native is now serving as research coordinator for the New Glasgow satellite location for Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing (FORBOW).

Beginning at Dalhousie University about 10 years ago as a research study looking at mental health in families and in children, organizers behind FORBOW began accepting Pictou County families in 2021. In May, they set up shop in New Glasgow, co-located with Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Recently , Alisha Griffin accepted the position of Research Coordinator for the local office.

Griffin said residents interested in participating are asked to reach out.

The New Glasgow FORBOW study has capacity to enrol and monitor up to 100 families. Interested participants can reach out to Griffin directly at alisha.griffin@nshealth.ca or visit https://aberdeenhealthfoundation.ca/forbow to learn more about FORBOW.