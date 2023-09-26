Westville’s Off-Leash Dog Park is Available, but Fencing and Gates Around the Park not Fully Repaired

At last night’s monthly meeting of council, Westville Mayor Lennie White informed citizens that the off-leash dog park that has been in the works in the field behind the Legion is now available, although with a caution.

CAO Scott Weeres mentioned that the fencing and gates around the park have not been fully repaired due to the wet summer weather preventing Public Works from using their equipment, therefore there are still areas where owners should keep an eye on their dogs so they don’t get free of the park.