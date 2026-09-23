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Whale Sanctuary Project moving forward

Sep 23, 2026 | Local News

The next phase of the Whale Sanctuary Project in Guysborough County is underway.  
 
Located in Port Hilford Bay, Nova Scotia, the current phase involves geotechnical engineering and re-construction of the wharf, boat launch and slipway; installation of core and armour stone to establish and protect the shoreline infrastructure; and preparation of the ground and footing base where future buildings will be constructed.  
 
Charles Vinick, CEO of the Whale Sanctuary Project, said the site development work will take around four-six weeks.  
 
 
Vinick said another beluga whale recently passed away at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago after being transported from Marineland, noting this keeps the need for the sanctuary in mind.  
 
A release states the area under development will provide the staging area for the major in-water work still to come, including installation of the sanctuary’s nets and bay pen. The release also stated the project is engaging with individual philanthropists, foundations, corporations, and other potential partners in Canada and around the world to raise the capital funds to complete the sanctuary.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.