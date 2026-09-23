Whale Sanctuary Project moving forward

The next phase of the Whale Sanctuary Project in Guysborough County is underway.

Located in Port Hilford Bay, Nova Scotia, the current phase involves geotechnical engineering and re-construction of the wharf, boat launch and slipway; installation of core and armour stone to establish and protect the shoreline infrastructure; and preparation of the ground and footing base where future buildings will be constructed.

Charles Vinick, CEO of the Whale Sanctuary Project, said the site development work will take around four-six weeks.

Vinick said another beluga whale recently passed away at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago after being transported from Marineland, noting this keeps the need for the sanctuary in mind.