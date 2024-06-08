Wharf Road in Port Hood to be Paved

Wharf Road in Port Hood will be paved to support one of Port Hood’s renowned beach destinations.

Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster said Port Hood Development and the Municipality of the County of Inverness have been working hard to improve this site, and pavement will be one part of the finished product.

The paving of Wharf Road will improve safety as part of a future plan for easier beach access and parking. Paving will be tendered for Wharf Road which should result in paving during the 2024 construction season.