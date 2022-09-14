What We Heard Report On Public Consultations on Consolidation to be Released Thursday

The What We Heard report regarding public consultations on the consolidation issue with the Town and County of Antigonish is set to be available to residents on Thursday.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the public will have until September 28 to comment. McCarron said the report reflects what was heard at the community consultations from both the municipalities, and the consultants, Brighter Communities and Planning. He said both councils are encouraging residents to give the report a look, noting councillors will have copies and more will be available online and at the Antigonish Library and municipal offices.

When asked if the September 28 cut off date means the councils are looking at an October vote on consolidation, McCarron said it would be later in the fall, adding they haven’t firmed up a date at this point. He also said there are other questions the municipalities need some answers on before making a vote.

The warden said they went through an extensive consultations process, noting he feels the timeline for public input is appropriate.