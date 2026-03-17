Where does the Snow Go When It Melts in the Spring? Into the Ground or as Run-Off?

With the arrival of March, the local area has seen some significant snowmelt in recent weeks. Some local residents have been wondering will that melting snow be absorbed into the ground or will it be run-off.

Dr. Celeste Cunningham, an assistant professor in the St. FX Earth and Environmental Sciences Department says it can be both.

Cunningham says a stretch of mild weather in the 10 to 12 degree range will help thaw the ground and allow the moisture to be absorbed into the soil.

Cunningham says the consistent ground cover of snow this winter should help local farmers for the upcoming growing season. She says the snow will help insulate the fields, preventing deep freezing, meaning it will thaw faster and absorb the moisture and nutrients.