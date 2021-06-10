Whycocomagh Wastewater Treatment Plant to be Replaced

The Whycocomagh Wastewater Treatment Plant is being replaced. The three levels of government, in partnership with the We’koqma’q First Nation will spend $5.87 million to build a new plant.

The current facility is operating at near capacity. It was built in 1977 and received upgrades in 1992.

The new plant will support the population growth at We’koqma’q and the village of Whycocomagh and will have more capacity to treat and manage wastewater in compliance with provincial and federal regulations.

Design work for the new plant should be finished by January of next year. The new plant is expected to completed by the end of March, 2024.