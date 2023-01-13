Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Volunteers Lobby for a Library

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council yesterday, volunteers with the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre received support in their push for a library in the facility.

Craig and Terry Gillis told council that with improved access to the downstairs portion of the facility with new paving, they said this is a great time to locate a new library there since the closest is at Dalbrae Academy.

The Gillis’ noted that a library would provide programming that’s essential to the community, and a paid librarian could help provide access to reference services and educational resources.

Given the poor and unaffordable internet service in the community, the volunteers said local seniors can get help filling out forms or completing questionnaires online, others can get help with job searches, and it would allow the community access to photocopying, printing, scanning, and faxing services.

The Gillis’ said the local historical society needs a space to preserve information and pictures and a library would be helpful for those looking for genealogical information.

Some residents have physical limitations and rely on reading for their wellbeing, and in an area with a large senior population, the library can offer a much needed social presence. A new library can offer more children’s activities, it would help with literacy, encourage new skills with workshops, and result in an overall healthier community.

Calling the centre the “complete backbone” of the community, and given the business growth in the area, District 4 John MacLennan said he supports this request, a statement that received unanimous support from his council colleagues.