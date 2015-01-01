Willie Cormier to Serve another Term as Deputy Mayor of Antigonish

Willie Cormier will serve a third consecutive term as Deputy Mayor for the Town of Antigonish.

During Monday’s regular monthly meeting, Antigonish Town Council nominated two members for the role of deputy mayor, Cormier and Diane Roberts. Following a vote by council, Cormier was selected to serve in the role again.

The town appoints its deputy mayor every November. Cormier said one of the functions of the deputy mayor is to support the mayor should they not be able to attend a meeting. He said the town has a lot of things on the go, pointing to affordable housing, and the general running of the town.