Willy Cormier is New Deputy Mayor of Antigonish

Willy Cormier is the new Deputy Mayor for the town of Antigonish. He replaces outgoing deputy mayor Andrew Murray. Councillors hold the position for one year and Cormier was the only one nominated for the position.

Cormier has some experience in the seat, noting he served as deputy mayor once before in his 13 years on council.

One of the major issues at the council table is the proposed consolidation of the town and county into one municipal government. Cormier said council has to have an open mind and gather good information, adding if council listens properly, the right answer will rise up.