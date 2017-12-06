Wilson, Cook named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The male and female St.FX Athletes of the Week come to us from track and field, as well as hockey. Sprinter/Jumper Hayley Wilson was named athlete of the week

after placing in the top 3 in all four events she competed in on Saturday at the Athletics Nova Scotia Meet in Halifax. Her time in the 60m dash set a new X-Women record, as she broke her own mark of 7.74 previously set in 2015.

On the men’s side, hockey forward Holden Cook registered four points in two road games this week. Cook had a goal on Wednesday and

added a hat trick on Saturday night in a pair of wins to wrap up 2017. Holden leads the team in scoring with 23 points on the year, and is fifth overall in the country.