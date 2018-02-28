Wilson, Flower, and Marchand named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Track and Field, and Hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Week honours are shared by team-mates on the X-Women Track and Field Team, Haley Wilson, and Allie Flower. The pair led their team to a second place finish at the AUS track and field championship in Moncton. Both athletes picked up four medals in the event.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey Goaltender Chase Marchand, who has been solid in net in their semi-final series with Acadia including a 3-0 shutout in game two.