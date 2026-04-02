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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Wind Energy Project in Pictou County Registered for an Environmental Assessment

Apr 2, 2026 | Local News

A company that proposes to build a wind farm near Upper Barney’s River, Pictou County has registered the project for Environmental Assessment with the provincial government.

WEB Sugar Maple Incorporated is a partnership between the Glooscap First Nation and SWEB Development. In documents filed with the province, the company proposes to construct and operate up to 16 turbines with a total capacity of 112 megawatts. The wind turbines would be up to 200 metres tall to the tip of the blade. Each turbine has a capacity of up to 7 megawatts.

Construction is projected to begin in the spring of next year and operational by the end of 2028.

The public has until May 12th to submit written comments.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year