Wind Energy Project in Pictou County Registered for an Environmental Assessment

A company that proposes to build a wind farm near Upper Barney’s River, Pictou County has registered the project for Environmental Assessment with the provincial government.

WEB Sugar Maple Incorporated is a partnership between the Glooscap First Nation and SWEB Development. In documents filed with the province, the company proposes to construct and operate up to 16 turbines with a total capacity of 112 megawatts. The wind turbines would be up to 200 metres tall to the tip of the blade. Each turbine has a capacity of up to 7 megawatts.

Construction is projected to begin in the spring of next year and operational by the end of 2028.

The public has until May 12th to submit written comments.