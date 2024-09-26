Listen Live

Wind Farm Project for Pictou and Colchester Counties Approved

Sep 26, 2024 | Local News

Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change Tim Halman released a decision approving the Clydesdale Ridge Wind Project, subject to a number of conditions. The wind project, located in Pictou and Colchester counties, will be able to produce up to 126 mega watts  of renewable energy.

Clydesdale Holdings Limited is developing and will own and operate the project in partnership with Mi’kmaq communities in Nova Scotia. Site preparation activities could start next year, with the project expected to be operational in 2027.


