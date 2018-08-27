Winners of Chase the Ace in Margaree appear in a Port Hawkesbury Court

The lawsuit between winners of a Chase the Ace is Margaree will have at least one more day in court.

During a chamber application today in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, a judge granted a

preservation order at the request of Barb Reddick and her lawyer, Adam Rodgers. The order means Tyrone MacInnis, who split the $1.2 million Chase the Ace winnings with Reddick, cannot access the funds until the matter is settled in the legal system.

Reddick previously filed a claim for the entire amount of the prize. Rodgers said the preservation order met the test for the injunction.

A settlement conference, which is not open to the public, is set for September 17. If no settlement is reached, another hearing would be scheduled at that time.