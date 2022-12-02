Winter Parking Bans Come into Effect in Antigonish, New Glasgow and Trenton

The annual municipal overnight winter parking ban for the Town of Antigonish is in effect from December 1 to April 15. The ban includes all Town-owned streets and parking lots as well as streets and parking lots on StFX Campus.

Shannon Long, marketing and communications officer with the Town, said the idea behind the ban is to keep streets as clear as possible so public works crews and contractors can perform the appropriate snow removal and salting through the winter to keep streets safe.

A release from the town states the ban is enforced from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.

Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking, or whether a person received a notification, vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night if a vehicle is deemed to be interfering with snow-clearing operations.

The Towns of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton have a similar parking ban running between December 1 and April 1, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. as well as during snow storms.