Winter returns with Storm that will bring up to 25 centimetres to some areas

After some mild weather that brought temperature into the teens and rain, winter weather is returning with a storm expected this evening. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating a low pressure system will approach the province from the southwest later today and track southeast of Sable Island early Tuesday morning. The system will bring snow to much of the province tonight, ending early Tuesday morning. Highest amounts are expected over the eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton where snowfall warnings have already been issued for Guysborough and Richmond Counties.